Sunny & Drier Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re done with the cloudy and rainy weather for now. It’s back to sunny and milder conditions for several days. It’s all thanks to a departing low pressure system and a ridge of high pressure moving into the area. The ridge will help maintain a clear sky and afternoon temps will respond. Highs will reach the upper 60s Sunday and lower 70s by Monday. A front will sweep through the region on Tuesday but we don’t expect much of any rain activity. High pressure returns behind the front and we should notice a cooler weather pattern for the latter half of next week. Daytime highs only reach upper 50s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Looking way ahead, we expect our next decent chance for rain to come in here next weekend. Until then, enjoy this dry and milder weather pattern while it last.