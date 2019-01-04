Suspect in 2017 Troy Armed Robbery Arrested in Dothan

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tyrez Mathis, 19, was arrested yesterday at his residence in Dothan with assistance from the Dothan Police Department. Mathis was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Robbery 1st degree.

Mathis was identified as one of three suspects involved in the robbery of a convenience store in Troy. The crime occurred in the 700 block of South Brundidge Street on November 24, 2017.

Mathis and another male suspect entered the store and made a purchase at the counter. As the clerk opened the register, one of the subjects produced a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The subjects took an undisclosed amount of currency from the clerk and walked out of the store to a vehicle that was waiting nearby.

The clerk was not injured during the robbery.

Mathis was transported to the Troy Police Department where he was interviewed by investigators and then processed through the Troy City Jail. Mathis was then transported to the Pike County Jail where he was incarcerated on one count of robbery 1st degree (Class A felony). Bond was set at $50,000.

Additional arrests are anticipated in this case.