Keeping New Year Fitness Resolutions
According to a survey by NPR, exercising more is the number one New Year’s resolution. Every year millions of Americans go through their annual “join a gym” routine. People go to the gym at the onset of the new year with hopes to build a better body , but many of them fall short.
I spoke with Donna Ellis, she is head coach at Orange Theory Fitness in Montgomery. She gave me a few tips, on what people can do to reach their fitness goals.
- Take small steps. Don’t just jump all in at once. Pace yourself and set up small victories to reach your big goal.
- Make it measurable. You need to be able to see progress. Smartwatches and fitness trackers can help.
- Be smart with your New Year’s fitness resolution.
- Make it attainable. Don’t set an outrageous goal. It has to be something that is doable.
- Have a reason behind your goal. If you don’t have a reason behind your goal, you don’t know what you are working for.
- Plan for setbacks. Things such as schedule changes and emergencies can easily derail an exercise routine. Plan for them.
- Have a support group. Positive reinforcement, and people who understand what you are going through can encourage.
Use these tips to stay on the path to a healthier body this year.