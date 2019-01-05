Keeping New Year Fitness Resolutions

by Jerome Jones

According to a survey by NPR, exercising more is the number one New Year’s resolution. Every year millions of Americans go through their annual “join a gym” routine. People go to the gym at the onset of the new year with hopes to build a better body , but many of them fall short.

I spoke with Donna Ellis, she is head coach at Orange Theory Fitness in Montgomery. She gave me a few tips, on what people can do to reach their fitness goals.

Take small steps. Don’t just jump all in at once. Pace yourself and set up small victories to reach your big goal.

Make it measurable. You need to be able to see progress. Smartwatches and fitness trackers can help.

Be smart with your New Year’s fitness resolution.

Make it attainable. Don’t set an outrageous goal. It has to be something that is doable.

Have a reason behind your goal. If you don’t have a reason behind your goal, you don’t know what you are working for.

Plan for setbacks. Things such as schedule changes and emergencies can easily derail an exercise routine. Plan for them.

Have a support group. Positive reinforcement, and people who understand what you are going through can encourage.

Use these tips to stay on the path to a healthier body this year.