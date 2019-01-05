Sunshine Here to Stay!

Staying sunny and clear for the rest of this Saturday! Highs will be in the low 60s, and overnight we will cool down into the upper 30s and we will keep the clear skies in the forecast for Sunday as well. Highs will stay in the upper 60s and for most of this upcoming week we will be staying mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s, and our morning lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. We will continue to see dryer and cool weather for this week and our days will be feeling quite comfortable! Looks like we’re starting our 2019 the right way now!