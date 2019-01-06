Houston County Fatality

by Tim Lennox

From Alabama State Troopers:

DOTHAN POST – A vehicle crash at 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, has claimed the life of a Newton man. Joseph A. Tilghman, 24, was killed after being struck by a 2004 Jeep Cherokee driven by Casey Allen Dobbs, 23, of Enterprise. Dobbs was treated and released at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. . The crash occurred on U.S. 84 near the 195 mile marker in Houston County.