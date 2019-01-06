Staying Sunny!

by Matt Breland

Staying comfortable, sunny, and clear for the rest of this Sunday! Highs will be in the low 60s, and overnight we will cool down into the lower 40s and we will keep the clear skies in the forecast for Monday as well. Highs will stay in the upper 60s and for most of this upcoming week we will be staying mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s, and our morning lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. A weak front may bring some brief chances for weak rain showers Tuesday afternoon but we will continue to see drier and cool weather for the following week and the next weekend looks to be beautiful and quite comfortable!