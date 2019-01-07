Tallassee City Council to Decide Future Use of Tallassee Airport

by Andrew James

With the closing of 2018, also came the closing of the Donald Reeves Airport in Tallassee. Now the Tallassee City Council is deciding what is next for the more than 400 acre property.

Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock says the city council voted last year to close the airport on New Year’s Eve. He says an inspection of the airport last year revealed it needed $70,000 of repairs to in his words, bring it back up to speed.

At the time he says there was only $11,000 in the airport account.

“If there was an economic impact for the city I could see putting money into it, but at this time there’s not,” explained Hammock.

Hammock says there are a couple of options for what they can do with the property now. The city can put it up for bid in hopes that they can sell it, they can surplus all the timber that surrounds the property or they can lease it out for farming.

One local pilot was at the airport Monday but declined to comment on the matter. As with most major changes, Hammock says it has come with some pushback, But he is confident in the city council’s decision.

“It’s in our nature not to like change, but if it’s a change for the better, for the good of the people and the future, you know change is good,” he shared.

The city council will discuss what’s next for the airport at Tuesday night’s meeting. Hammock says while no vote is currently scheduled, he hopes the issue is resolved.