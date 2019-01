Crews Clean Up Fatal Crash on I-65 South

by Alabama News Network Staff

Crews are working to clean up a two-vehicle crash involving a 18-wheeler on I-65 South near mile marker 156. There is one confirmed fatality and the southbound lanes are shut down.

Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route.

