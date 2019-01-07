Fans React To Troy Head Coach Neal Brown’s Departure to West Virginia

by Justin Walker

When Troy football returns later this year, there will be one familiar face missing from the sidelines.

Fans are reacting after former Troy University football head coach Neal Brown announced he was accepting the head coaching job at West Virginia over the weekend.

“You just didn’t want to miss a Saturday at the Vet,” Troy student Sydney Raybon says. “The students were awesome, the crowd was awesome. The team was always pumped up. ”

“It was just a matter of time when that coaching carousel was rolling, we thought we dodged some bullets,” Troy booster and fan Jason Jones says. “Then out of nowhere, around New Year’s, you hear some changes going on around West Virginia”

Brown took the head coaching job at Troy University in 2015.

During his tenure, he racked up a 35-16 record, 3-straight 10-win seasons, and 3 bowl game wins.

He was also the 2017 Sun Belt Coach of the Year.

Fans say the university’s atmosphere was different.

“I remember some of those games, there was students in the upper deck, which we’ve never had ever, and so the culture has completely changed,” Jones says.

“I think his leadership in the community and getting the mind state of Troy football back to its winning ways,” student Gehrig Douglass says. “I think that’s the most important part he brought.”

Despite Brown’s departure, students tell us no matter who the next head coach is, they’ll still be right there in Veterans Memorial Stadium cheering on the team

“Absolutely, the games are still exciting, I’m still a Troy fan,” Troy fan Anna Laura Kirchharr says. “I’ve been here for about four years now and I look forward to many more seasons”

“Every time, every day, go Trojans,” Douglass says.

Brown signed a contract for a 6 year deal worth $19.05 at West Virginia.