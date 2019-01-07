Golden Apple: Sherry Beasley

by Matt Breland

This weeks golden apple winner comes from Vaughn Road Elementary. Sherry Beasley takes pride in the teaching skills she uses in her classroom. She uses songs, games, and plenty of other fun activities to keep her students engaged in a great learning environment. She wants to be an inspiration for them to go to college and continue living an active life!

Congratulations Mrs. Beasley! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, www.alabamanews.net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.