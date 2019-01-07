Mostly Sunny & Warm Monday Afternoon; Showers Tuesday

by Ben Lang

The weather from the weekend continues today, with highs reaching the low 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Tonight should be fairly mild with lows falling to around 50°. Clouds increase overnight ahead of an approaching cold front. That front could also produce a few showers in our area between tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon. The coldest air behind the front may not arrive until Tuesday night, so Tuesday could very well be another mild day with highs in the 60s. Tuesday night lows fall into the low 40s.

Although we’re back to sunshine on Wednesday, temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 50s. Wednesday night lows fall to around freezing. Thursday afternoon highs only warm into the mid 50s despite a mostly sunny sky. Thursday night could be our coldest night of the week, with lows near 30°.

Looks like some rain returns this weekend, though it doesn’t look like a complete washout. Temperatures remain on the cooler side, with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Any frozen precipitation concerns are well to our north at this time, with all rain expected in the southern half of the state. We trend drier by Sunday afternoon, and start next week off mostly sunny and cool.