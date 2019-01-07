MPD Launches Homicide Investigation After Man Was Found Shot in Car

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the late-night shooting death of Dana Martin, 31, of Hope Hull.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3900 block of Brewer Road on Sunday, Jan. 6, in reference to a vehicle crash. At the scene, they located a vehicle in the ditch line. In the vehicle they located Martin, the driver, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that the shooting occurred near the location of the vehicle. The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection to this investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.