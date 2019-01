by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has died after an early morning crash in Greenville.

Police Chief Justin Lovvorn says the man was driving a pickup truck that collided with an 18-wheeler on the Greenville Bypass near Glendale Avenue.

The driver of the 18 wheeler was treated for minor injuries.

Officials are now working to clean up a hazmat spill caused by the accident.

Officials say the name of the driver will be released once family is notified.