Rain Then Turning Colder

by Shane Butler

This mostly sunny and warmer weather pattern has been nice but its coming to an end Tuesday. A cold front heads our way and with it a round of showers. We don’t expect strong storms with this frontal system, just a surge of colder air behind it. High pressure moves in and the sky is sunny but the temps are colder Wednesday through the latter half of the week. Daytime highs will top out in the 50s while lows hover around the freezing mark. Another frontal system makes a run at us over the upcoming weekend. Saturday is looking cloudy and wet with more rain. The system moves out early Sunday and sunshine returns by afternoon. On the backside of this front we expect temps to remain cool with 50s for highs and lows in the 30s early next week.