Very Mild Weather Continues

by Ryan Stinnett

MONDAY/TUESDAY: Today will be dry, but we should see a few more clouds in the Alabama sky, and temperatures will once again surge into the 70s for most of us. A few showers are possible late tonight and into Tuesday with a weak front which will be swinging through the Southeast. Tuesday looks to be mainly cloudy with the threat for a few showers early in the day. Highs should be in the 60s.

REST OF WEEK: Behind the front, Wednesday and Thursday will feature a sunny sky and much cooler temperatures. Highs both days will range from the mid to upper 50s, while nights will be cold with lows in the lower 30s. It looks like our next chance of rain will come late Friday and Saturday with a feature tracking along the Gulf Coast, but at this time it doesn’t look overly impressive. Most of the rain actually looks to impact the area Saturday so we we will increase the chance for showers on Saturday, but Sunday looks to be dry. Highs these days will be in the the mid 50s, while lows will be in the 30s. Not too far from seasonal values for early to mid January.

Have a great day!

Ryan