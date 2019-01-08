ADOC Investigates Multiple Deaths at Prisons Across the State

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/1 John David Teague

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is investigating the fatal stabbing of a state inmate that was reported at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore on Monday.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., correctional officers conducting a security check found inmate John David Teague, 48, unresponsive inside a housing area. Teague was taken to the facility’s infirmary and treated for multiple stab wounds but later died of his injuries. Prison officials have identified a suspect in the inmate’s death but are not releasing the suspect’s name pending an ongoing investigation. Teague was serving a 21-year sentence on a 2007 third-degree burglary conviction in Morgan County.

The ADOC is also investigating inmate suicides reported at two correctional facilities. One inmate suicide was reported Dec. 21 at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore. A second inmate suicide was reported Jan. 2 at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville. The ADOC is not releasing the inmates’ identity or cause of death at this time.