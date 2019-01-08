Alabama Fans React to National Championship

Jerome Jones,
Posted:

by Jerome Jones

Most fans were shocked and surprise at the outcome of Monday nights championship game. The Clemson Tigers pulled away to a 44-16 victory in  convincing fashion to become the only undefeated champion in the history of the College Football Playoff era. Some fans say they expected a close game, but no one expected the game to be some one-sided. Here are some of the comments fans I talked to had to say.

” Our quarter back kind of folded early in the game, and i think that threw us off. ” –  Leron Smith

“Clemson just ran with it and showed up Alabama’s defense. The biggest take away from the game was that Lil Wayne can pull off the grandma look.”- Jackson Dean

“I think they forgot how to play football yesterday, just for a little while.”- Jessica Till

“I thought coach Nick Saban would have made a little better decisions once Tua had two turnovers in the first half.”-Tiffany Tolliver

Despite the emotions and things many fans thought went wrong for the Tide, ESPN’s The Ticket host and former Auburn quarterback had a message for the tide fans. ” Alabama is not done, Nick Saban is not done. I know Alabama fans are a little dejected right now and a little bit discouraged but I just feel like Nick Saban will come back. He’ll use this as motivation.”

Categories: Montgomery, News
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts

Tomorrow is Game Day. Will The Tide Roll?
Alabama Has 5th Highest Drunk Driving Fatality Rat...
Lots of People on Community Supervision in U.S.
Alabama’s Unemployment Rate Drops Slightly i...