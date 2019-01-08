Alabama Fans React to National Championship

by Jerome Jones

Most fans were shocked and surprise at the outcome of Monday nights championship game. The Clemson Tigers pulled away to a 44-16 victory in convincing fashion to become the only undefeated champion in the history of the College Football Playoff era. Some fans say they expected a close game, but no one expected the game to be some one-sided. Here are some of the comments fans I talked to had to say.

” Our quarter back kind of folded early in the game, and i think that threw us off. ” – Leron Smith

“Clemson just ran with it and showed up Alabama’s defense. The biggest take away from the game was that Lil Wayne can pull off the grandma look.”- Jackson Dean

“I think they forgot how to play football yesterday, just for a little while.”- Jessica Till

“I thought coach Nick Saban would have made a little better decisions once Tua had two turnovers in the first half.”-Tiffany Tolliver

Despite the emotions and things many fans thought went wrong for the Tide, ESPN’s The Ticket host and former Auburn quarterback had a message for the tide fans. ” Alabama is not done, Nick Saban is not done. I know Alabama fans are a little dejected right now and a little bit discouraged but I just feel like Nick Saban will come back. He’ll use this as motivation.”