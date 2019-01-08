Cooler For The Rest of The Week

by Ben Lang

More clouds and perhaps a brief light shower are possible Tuesday afternoon. Highs today remain very warm for this time of year, topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s. The sky clears tonight with lows falling to around 40° by early Wednesday morning. Winds chills will be in the 30s. Despite a full day of sun, high temperatures on Wednesday only warm into the 50s. Wednesday night lows drop to the low 30s. Thursday afternoon highs only warm into the mid 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Most locations drop below freezing on Thursday night.

Another round of rain arrives this weekend. Saturday looks to be our wettest day, though some showers may sneak into west Alabama late Friday. Otherwise, Friday looks like another cooler day with highs in the 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Weekend rain totals between one tenth and half of inch of rain are possible. The bulk of the rain should be out of our area by Sunday afternoon.

Dry weather returns to start next week, though temperatures remain on the cool side. Monday and Tuesday look mainly sunny with highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the 30s.