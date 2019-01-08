UPDATE: Florida Man Killed in Fatal I-65 Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

A two-vehicle crash at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, has claimed the life of a Milton, Fla., man.

Carl Evans, 54, was killed when the tractor-trailer he was driving struck a 2004 Kenworth, before leaving the road and striking a tree. The tractor-trailer caught fire and was complete loss.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 157 mile marker, approximately 11 miles south of Montgomery. Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.