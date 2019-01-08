Front on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

A cold front has brought clouds back into the area today and this front could even squeeze out a few isolated showers today, but nothing heavy or widespread as rain amounts will be light and spotty. We stay very mild today with a high in the upper 60s in most locations.

BACK TO WINTER: Colder air flows back into the state tonight and tomorrow, and though Wednesday will feature a sky full of sunshine, the high will be much cooler in the lower to mid 50s across South/Central Alabama. Add in a brisk northwest wind of 10-20 mph, and it will be feeling even colder. Wednesday night the winds relax, the sky will be clear and a cold night is expected as most communities fall below the freezing mark by early Thursday morning.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The weather will stay dry with seasonal temps these two days with highs mainly in the lower and mid 50s. A freeze is likely early Friday morning with lows in the 20s. Clouds will return Friday night.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The threat of rain returns this weekend as a surface wave moves eastward along the Gulf Coast. Saturday will be a cloudy and cool day with some light rain at times. The high will be in the 50s. For now it looks like most of Sunday will be dry as the wave moves east of the state, and the high Sunday should be in the 50s.

