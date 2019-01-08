Murder Conviction Upheld for 2015 Montgomery Fatal Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the murder conviction of Clarence Morris Lamar. Lamar, 35, of Montgomery, was convicted in Montgomery County Circuit Court in August 2017, for the murder of Cordarryl Foxhall.

Evidence was presented at trial regarding an altercation that ended with Lamar murdering Foxhall. The murder occurred on May 9, 2015. Foxhall was with a group of people in the parking lot of Gibbs Village housing project and became involved in an argument with a woman. The woman was Lamar’s cousin.

Lamar and his brother threatened Foxhall and began fighting with him and kicking him while he was on the ground. Foxhall fled, with Lamar in pursuit firing shots at him. Foxhall died as a result of a gunshot wound that bled into his chest cavity.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s office prosecuted the case in circuit court. Lamar was sentenced to 65 years’ in prison for the murder conviction, which he appealed.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division represented the State during Lamar’s appeal, urging the Court of Criminal Appeals to reject Lamar’s arguments and to affirm the conviction. On Friday, January 4, that court affirmed Lamar’s conviction.

Attorney General Marshall commended the Chief of his Criminal Appeals Division, Beth Slate Poe, for her successful work in this case.