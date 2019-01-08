One Man’s Journey out of Homelessness

by Andrew James

James Spedding spends most of his days painting homes for families to move into, but not too long ago, his home was a group of tents along the banks of the Alabama River. Many people knew the area as Camp Hope.

Spedding and his wife left Camp Hope a year ago and have been renting a home since, but the journey out of homelessness was not an easy one.

“It was tough, trying to keep our faith was the hardest part because you try so hard and it seems like you’re just spinning tires, not getting anywhere,” he explained.

The big move was made possible by some help from River City Church.

“God put all the players into place that were needed to assist James, to get from where he was to where he wanted to be,” shared River City Church Outreach Director Patrick Aitken.

Spedding is taking the help he received and paying it forward. He’s an active church member and a leader in homeless outreach programs. He says while his life has changed drastically, the memories are still strong.

“I’ll never forget where I was, and I’ll never forget about the people that helped me get out of there and now it’s my time to try and give back to them,” Spedding said.

