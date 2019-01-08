Selma Police Investigate First Murder of the New Year

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are investigating the city’s first murder of 2019 — after a man is gunned down in a housing project.

Police say officers responded to GWC Homes just after midnight Tuesday and found a burning car and a wounded man laying in front of an apartment.

Police believe someone set the man’s car on fire — then shot the man when he came out to check on it.

“It was an ambush,” said Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

“You know, again the gang problem, folks ambushing him, he doesn’t have a chance. He gets mowed down. A guy from Marion. Allan Bishop, he got shot multiple times, a lot of gunshots to him and he died.”

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information that could help investigators call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125.