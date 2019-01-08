Sen. Del Marsh Unanimously Elected to Third Term as Pro Tem

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today the Alabama Senate re-elected Senator Del Marsh (R-Anniston) as President Pro Tempore by a vote of 32-0 gaining support from both Republican and Democrat Senators.

Senator Marsh will serve as Pro Tem for a third consecutive term and is the only person to serve in the role since Republicans took control of the Senate in 2010.

Marsh noted that despite heavy turnover in the leadership at the state level, the Alabama Senate has been a place that has worked together to pass legislation that benefited all Alabamians.

“The Senate has worked smoothly over the past several years and I believe today’s bipartisan vote reflects that,” Marsh said. “I am proud of the work we have done to improve the lives of the people we represent and will continue to operate the Senate in that way.”

“I would like to thank the body for their confidence and support by reelecting me as Pro Tem of the Alabama Senate. It is an honor to serve the people and the state in this capacity and not something I take lightly,” Marsh said.

“I look forward to working with Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed, Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton and all of my colleagues in the Legislature as well as Governor Ivey and Lt. Governor Ainsworth as we tackle the tough issues facing Alabama and continue passing balanced budgets and conservative pro-growth policies that have led to an unprecedented record setting economy,” Marsh said.

Today begins the Organizational Session of the Alabama Legislature where the body convenes to elect leadership positions, vote on operating rules, and confirm committee assignments.