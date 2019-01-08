Turning Colder Again

by Shane Butler

Our streak of warm and mild days is going away and we’re trending towards much cooler conditions the rest of this week. A cold front will pass through the state overnight into early Wednesday. Winds become northwesterly and the colder air comes spilling into the region. Temps will drop into the 30s for lows with daytime highs hovering in the 50s. High pressure will be the dominate weather feature overhead and this will help maintain a mostly clear sky. It looks to stay dry through Friday but another rain maker works into the area this weekend. An area of low pressure will move over the state Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. Looks like a cloudy and wet setup with .50 to maybe an inch rainfall over the area. High pressure returns and it’s back to sunny and dry weather conditions early next week.