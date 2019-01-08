Unemployment Tax Forms Now Available

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabamians who received unemployment compensation benefits in 2018 can now view and download their form 1099-G online at www.labor.alabama.gov.

The Form 1099-G details how much unemployment compensation claimants received during the calendar year as well as information about taxes withheld from unemployment benefits. This information must be reported each year.

The forms are also available for years 2010-2017.

“This convenient access to important tax forms is available to all Alabamians who received unemployment compensation benefits,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Claimants should note that if they access their form online, no forms will be mailed to them, so they should print them for their records.”

These forms are password protected and must be accessed with a claimant’s Social Security number.

If a claimant views their 1099-G online BEFORE Jan. 31, 2019, a printed form WILL NOT be mailed to them. If the form is not viewed online, a printed form will be mailed to the address of record on Jan. 31, 2019. Updates to addresses can be made at: https://labor.alabama.gov/uc/ ICCS/default.aspx.