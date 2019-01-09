A Freeze Overnight !

by Shane Butler

High pressure is now the main weather feature over the region. This will keep our weather quiet through Friday. Skies continue mostly clear and temperatures rather chilly. Morning lows will hover around the freezing mark and afternoon highs only manage low to mid 50s. Changes are on the way for the upcoming weekend. An area of low pressure will work its way across the state Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. This system will be a rain maker with .50 to 1 inch rainfall potential. Temps won’t be as cold with morning lows in the 40s and daytime highs still in the 50s both days. High pressure returns early next week and its back to sunny skies. Morning temps will continue cold with low to mid 30s but afternoon highs will slowly make it into the 60s by later next week. Overall we don’t see any bitter cold air or wintry precipitation threat through mid January.