Ala. U.S. Senator Jones Wants Annual Totals of Medicaid Money “Left on Table”

by Tim Lennox

Democratic U.S. Senator Doug Jones wants the Federal Government to publish figures each year telling people in states that have not expanded Medicaid, like Alabama, what they are missing.

“For a state like Alabama, where our rural hospitals and health providers are struggling to stay afloat, Medicaid expansion would be a lifeline. Unfortunately, in the past, partisan politics have gotten in the way of providing more than 200,000 more Alabamians with health care. We’ve left an estimated $14 billion of our own tax dollars on the table that could have covered these families, offered a lifeline to our rural hospitals, and boosted our local economy.” From a Sen. Jones News Release

Jones news release credits other Senators with cosponsoring the bill: Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Angus King (I-Maine), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and Tina Smith (D-Minn.).