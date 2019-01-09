Alabama Legislative Committee on Assignments—Makes Assignments

GOP Dominated State Senate Names Chairs and Vice Chairs
Tim Lennox,
Posted:

Committee on Rules                         

  1. Jabo Waggoner (Chair)
  2. Clay Scofield (Vice Chair)
  3. Gerald Allen
  4. Linda Coleman-Madison
  5. Vivian Figures
  6. Jimmy Holley
  7. Steve Livingston
  8. Jim McClendon
  9. Tim Melson
  10. Arthur Orr
  11. Greg Reed
  12. Rodger Smitherman

Committee on Finance & Taxation Education

  1. Arthur Orr (Chair)
  2. Tim Melson (Vice Chair)
  3. Greg Albritton
  4. Gerald Allen
  5. Donnie Chesteen
  6. Priscilla Dunn
  7. Vivian Figures
  8. Garlan Gudger
  9. Jim McClendon
  10. Clay Scofield
  11. David Sessions
  12. Bobby Singleton
  13. Rodger Smitherman
  14. Jabo Waggoner
  15. Tom Whatley

Committee on Finance & Taxation General Fund

  1. Greg Albritton (Chair)
  2. Gerald Allen (Vice Chair)
  3. Billy Beasley
  4. Tom Butler
  5. Clyde Chambliss
  6. Linda Coleman-Madison
  7. Jimmy Holley
  8. Steve Livingston
  9. Jim McClendon
  10. Arthur Orr
  11. Malika Sanders-Fortier
  12. Larry Stutts
  13. Jabo Waggoner
  14. Cam Ward

Committee on Confirmations

  1. Clay Scofield (Chair)
  2. Jabo Waggoner (Vice Chair)
  3. Gerald Allen
  4. Will Barfoot
  5. David Burkette
  6. Vivian Figures
  7. Sam Givhan
  8. Andrew Jones
  9. Greg Reed
  10. David Sessions
  11. Rodger Smitherman
  12. Larry Stutts
  13. Cam Ward
  14. Tom Whatley
  15. Jack Williams

Committee on Judiciary

  1. Cam Ward (Chair)
  2. Will Barfoot (Vice Chair)
  3. Greg Albritton
  4. Linda Coleman-Madison
  5. Vivian Figures
  6. Sam Givhan
  7. Arthur Orr
  8. Malika Sanders-Fortier
  9. Bobby Singleton
  10. Rodger Smitherman
  11. Larry Stutts
  12. Tom Whatley

Committee on Government Affairs

  1. Jimmy Holley (Chair)
  2. Chris Elliott (Vice Chair)
  3. Greg Albritton
  4. Clyde Chambliss
  5. Linda Coleman-Madison
  6. Sam Givhan
  7. Garlan Gudger
  8. Arthur Orr
  9. Dan Roberts
  10. Malika Sanders-Fortier
  11. Shay Shelnutt

Committee on Education Policy

  1. Tim Melson (Chair)
  2. Donnie Chesteen (Vice Chair)
  3. David Burkette
  4. Tom Butler
  5. Priscilla Dunn
  6. Chris Elliott
  7. Vivian Figures
  8. Jim McClendon
  9. Randy Price
  10. Shay Shelnutt

Committee on Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

  1. Tom Whatley (Chair)
  2. David Sessions (Vice Chair)
  3. Billy Beasley
  4. Chris Elliott
  5. Garlan Gudger
  6. Andrew Jones
  7. Steve Livingston
  8. Tim Melson
  9. Randy Price
  10. Clay Scofield
  11. Bobby Singleton
  12. Larry Stutts
  13. Jack Williams

Committee on Banking & Insurance

  1. Shay Shelnutt (Chair)
  2. Jack Williams (Vice Chair)
  3. Will Barfoot
  4. David Burkette
  5. Donnie Chesteen
  6. Chris Elliott
  7. Andrew Jones
  8. Steve Livingston
  9. Randy Price
  10. Dan Roberts
  11. Clay Scofield
  12. Bobby Singleton
  13. Rodger Smitherman
  14. Jabo Waggoner
  15. Tom Whatley

Committee on Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development

  1. Steve Livingston (Chair)
  2. Garlan Gudger (Vice Chair)
  3. Will Barfoot
  4. Tom Butler
  5. Clyde Chambliss
  6. Priscilla Dunn
  7. Arthur Orr
  8. Dan Roberts
  9. Malika Sanders-Fortier
  10. Clay Scofield
  11. Shay Shelnutt
  12. Cam Ward

Committee on Transportation & Energy

  1. Gerald Allen (Chair)
  2. Dan Roberts (Vice Chair)
  3. David Burkette
  4. Tom Butler
  5. Donnie Chesteen
  6. Priscilla Dunn
  7. Chris Elliott
  8. Sam Givhan
  9. Andrew Jones
  10. Steve Livingston
  11. Randy Price
  12. Greg Reed
  13. David Sessions

Committee on Healthcare

  1. Jim McClendon (Chair)
  2. Larry Stutts (Vice Chair)
  3. Billy Beasley
  4. Tom Butler
  5. Donnie Chesteen
  6. Linda Coleman-Madison
  7. Tim Melson
  8. Greg Reed
  9. Dan Roberts
  10. Cam Ward
  11. Tom Whatley
  12. Jack Williams

Committee on Children, Youth & Human Services

  1. Larry Stutts (Chair)
  2. Andrew Jones (Vice Chair)
  3. Greg Albritton
  4. Will Barfoot
  5. Billy Beasley
  6. Clyde Chambliss
  7. Linda Coleman-Madison
  8. Sam Givhan
  9. Jimmy Holley
  10. Dan Roberts
  11. Malika Sanders-Fortier
  12. Shay Shelnutt
  13. Jack Williams

Committee on Tourism

  1. Del Marsh (Chair)
  2. Randy Price (Vice Chair)
  3. Billy Beasley
  4. Priscilla Dunn
  5. Chris Elliott
  6. Garlan Gudger
  7. Andrew Jones
  8. Tim Melson
  9. David Sessions
  10. Bobby Singleton
  11. Rodger Smitherman

Committee on Veterans & Military Affairs

  1. Tom Butler (Chair)
  2. Sam Givhan (Vice Chair)
  3. Will Barfoot
  4. Billy Beasley
  5. David Burkette
  6. Donnie Chesteen
  7. Jimmy Holley
  8. Malika Sanders-Fortier

Committee on Local Legislation (LL1)

  1. Clyde Chambliss (Chair)
  2. Del Marsh
  3. Greg Reed

 

Categories: Montgomery, News
Tags: ,

