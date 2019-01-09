Alabama Legislative Committee on Assignments—Makes Assignments
GOP Dominated State Senate Names Chairs and Vice Chairs
Committee on Rules
- Jabo Waggoner (Chair)
- Clay Scofield (Vice Chair)
- Gerald Allen
- Linda Coleman-Madison
- Vivian Figures
- Jimmy Holley
- Steve Livingston
- Jim McClendon
- Tim Melson
- Arthur Orr
- Greg Reed
- Rodger Smitherman
Committee on Finance & Taxation Education
- Arthur Orr (Chair)
- Tim Melson (Vice Chair)
- Greg Albritton
- Gerald Allen
- Donnie Chesteen
- Priscilla Dunn
- Vivian Figures
- Garlan Gudger
- Jim McClendon
- Clay Scofield
- David Sessions
- Bobby Singleton
- Rodger Smitherman
- Jabo Waggoner
- Tom Whatley
Committee on Finance & Taxation General Fund
- Greg Albritton (Chair)
- Gerald Allen (Vice Chair)
- Billy Beasley
- Tom Butler
- Clyde Chambliss
- Linda Coleman-Madison
- Jimmy Holley
- Steve Livingston
- Jim McClendon
- Arthur Orr
- Malika Sanders-Fortier
- Larry Stutts
- Jabo Waggoner
- Cam Ward
Committee on Confirmations
- Clay Scofield (Chair)
- Jabo Waggoner (Vice Chair)
- Gerald Allen
- Will Barfoot
- David Burkette
- Vivian Figures
- Sam Givhan
- Andrew Jones
- Greg Reed
- David Sessions
- Rodger Smitherman
- Larry Stutts
- Cam Ward
- Tom Whatley
- Jack Williams
Committee on Judiciary
- Cam Ward (Chair)
- Will Barfoot (Vice Chair)
- Greg Albritton
- Linda Coleman-Madison
- Vivian Figures
- Sam Givhan
- Arthur Orr
- Malika Sanders-Fortier
- Bobby Singleton
- Rodger Smitherman
- Larry Stutts
- Tom Whatley
Committee on Government Affairs
- Jimmy Holley (Chair)
- Chris Elliott (Vice Chair)
- Greg Albritton
- Clyde Chambliss
- Linda Coleman-Madison
- Sam Givhan
- Garlan Gudger
- Arthur Orr
- Dan Roberts
- Malika Sanders-Fortier
- Shay Shelnutt
Committee on Education Policy
- Tim Melson (Chair)
- Donnie Chesteen (Vice Chair)
- David Burkette
- Tom Butler
- Priscilla Dunn
- Chris Elliott
- Vivian Figures
- Jim McClendon
- Randy Price
- Shay Shelnutt
Committee on Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry
- Tom Whatley (Chair)
- David Sessions (Vice Chair)
- Billy Beasley
- Chris Elliott
- Garlan Gudger
- Andrew Jones
- Steve Livingston
- Tim Melson
- Randy Price
- Clay Scofield
- Bobby Singleton
- Larry Stutts
- Jack Williams
Committee on Banking & Insurance
- Shay Shelnutt (Chair)
- Jack Williams (Vice Chair)
- Will Barfoot
- David Burkette
- Donnie Chesteen
- Chris Elliott
- Andrew Jones
- Steve Livingston
- Randy Price
- Dan Roberts
- Clay Scofield
- Bobby Singleton
- Rodger Smitherman
- Jabo Waggoner
- Tom Whatley
Committee on Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development
- Steve Livingston (Chair)
- Garlan Gudger (Vice Chair)
- Will Barfoot
- Tom Butler
- Clyde Chambliss
- Priscilla Dunn
- Arthur Orr
- Dan Roberts
- Malika Sanders-Fortier
- Clay Scofield
- Shay Shelnutt
- Cam Ward
Committee on Transportation & Energy
- Gerald Allen (Chair)
- Dan Roberts (Vice Chair)
- David Burkette
- Tom Butler
- Donnie Chesteen
- Priscilla Dunn
- Chris Elliott
- Sam Givhan
- Andrew Jones
- Steve Livingston
- Randy Price
- Greg Reed
- David Sessions
Committee on Healthcare
- Jim McClendon (Chair)
- Larry Stutts (Vice Chair)
- Billy Beasley
- Tom Butler
- Donnie Chesteen
- Linda Coleman-Madison
- Tim Melson
- Greg Reed
- Dan Roberts
- Cam Ward
- Tom Whatley
- Jack Williams
Committee on Children, Youth & Human Services
- Larry Stutts (Chair)
- Andrew Jones (Vice Chair)
- Greg Albritton
- Will Barfoot
- Billy Beasley
- Clyde Chambliss
- Linda Coleman-Madison
- Sam Givhan
- Jimmy Holley
- Dan Roberts
- Malika Sanders-Fortier
- Shay Shelnutt
- Jack Williams
Committee on Tourism
- Del Marsh (Chair)
- Randy Price (Vice Chair)
- Billy Beasley
- Priscilla Dunn
- Chris Elliott
- Garlan Gudger
- Andrew Jones
- Tim Melson
- David Sessions
- Bobby Singleton
- Rodger Smitherman
Committee on Veterans & Military Affairs
- Tom Butler (Chair)
- Sam Givhan (Vice Chair)
- Will Barfoot
- Billy Beasley
- David Burkette
- Donnie Chesteen
- Jimmy Holley
- Malika Sanders-Fortier
Committee on Local Legislation (LL1)
- Clyde Chambliss (Chair)
- Del Marsh
- Greg Reed