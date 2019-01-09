Allegations of Animal Abuse Raised in Perry Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two Dallas County women say dogs are being abused in Perry County and they want authorities to do something about it.

Beth Leslie and Danielle Barnett say they stumbled on a case of animal cruelty unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.

They say they found animal carcasses inside of a dog pen with a dog at a home in Perry County.

They shared photos of the scene but many of the images were too graphic to show on TV.

“There were carcasses all in the yard, carcasses in the dog pen, there was one living dog that had nothing to eat but carcass,” said Barnett.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

However, they say feeding deer to a dog is not a crime.