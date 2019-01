Montgomery County Arrests: December 31-January 6

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/21 Jordan Zumo Arrest Date: 12/31/18 Charge(s): Possession/Receipt of Controlled Substance

2/21 James Wilson Arrest Date: 1/4/19 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 1st (2 counts)

3/21 Michael Williams Arrest Date: 1/4/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd

4/21 Kenneth Thomas Arrest Date: 1/2/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

5/21 Joel Slaton Arrest Date: 1/3/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



6/21 Marcus Searight Arrest Date: 12/31/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd on Police Officer, Disarming Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

7/21 Michael Reeves Arrest Date: 1/5/19 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked & Probation Revocation

8/21 Gregory Powell Arrest Date: 1/3/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

9/21 Frederick Posey Arrest Date: 1/2/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol & Marijuana Possession 2nd

10/21 Mary Mcwhorter-Hawkins Arrest Date: 1/2/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation & Theft of Property 3rd



11/21 Pervis Martin, Jr. Arrest Date: 1/1/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

12/21 Dashaun Jones Arrest Date: 1/2/19 Charge(s): No Drivers License

13/21 Michelle Jackson Arrest Date: 1/2/19 Charge(s): Assault 1st & Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault

14/21 Benjamin Jackson Arrest Date: 12/31/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

15/21 Donald Hardy Arrest Date: 12/31/19 Charge(s): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia & Possession of Cocaine



16/21 Alfred Green Arrest Date: 1/4/19 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice, Operating Vehicle without License, & Probation Revocation

17/21 John Grant Arrest Date: 1/2/19 Charge(s): Capital Murder

18/21 Matthew Fisher Arrest Date: 1/5/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault (2 counts)

19/21 John Brothers Arrest Date: 1/4/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

20/21 Curtis Anderson Arrest Date: 1/4/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation



21/21 Latrell Alexander Arrest Date: 12/31/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC











































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates December 31st through January 6th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.