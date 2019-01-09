Multiple Firearms Taken from Cars, Police Search for Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 Suspect-Vehicle_003

2/4 Suspect-Going-Into-Vehicle

3/4 Suspect-0031

4/4 Suspect-_004







The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance to help solve an Unlawful Breaking/Entering of a Vehicle that occurred in the 100 block of Smothers Road on December 21, 2018 in Montgomery County. Several firearms were taken from the victim’s vehicle as well as musical equipment.

Law enforcement (based on video surveillance) also believes that this same vehicle was spotted in the 300 block of 7th Street N. in Clanton on December 28, 2018 and was involved in an Unlawful Breaking/Entering and Theft of Property offense at that location as well.

Investigators believe the suspect’s vehicle to be a 2005 or newer silver Mercury Grand Marquis, with a noticeable dent in the right front fender on the passenger side of the vehicle.

There is also possibly a large dent in the driver door of the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP.