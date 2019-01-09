Registered Sex Offender Arrested on Campus on Montgomery Elementary School

A registered sex offender has been arrested after being on the campus of a Montgomery school.

Police say David Cain, 53, was found loitering on the property of Davis Elementary. They say Cain was turned away from campus after not being able to provide a valid reason for being there.

He later made it inside the school, after a visitor opened a door. On campus police arrested him.

Cain was convicted of the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl in 2010.

He is being held on $15,000 bond.

