Reports: Jalen Hurts Takes Steps Towards Transferring

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two people familiar with the situation say Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database portal.

Putting his name on the list allows other schools to contact Hurts, who has already graduated and is eligible to play his final season as a graduate transfer. It’s not a binding decision to transfer.

Hurts will likely be a hot commodity. He was a two-year starter who led Alabama to a pair of national championship games and was Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year as a freshman.

