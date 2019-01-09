Sunny, Cool Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will feature a sky full of sunshine, but temperatures will be noticeably colder as highs will be in the 50s across South/Central Alabama. A brisk northwest wind of 10-20 mph will make it feel colder. Tonight the winds relax, the sky will be clear and a freeze is expected as most communities fall to around 30° by early tomorrow morning. The weather will stay dry Thursday and Friday with highs mainly in the lower 50s and ample sunshine. A freeze is likely early Friday morning with lows in the 20s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Clouds will return Friday night and rain returns this weekend as a surface wave moves eastward along the Gulf Coast. Saturday will be a cloudy and cool day with periods of light rain; rainfall amounts of around 1/2 inch are likely. The high will be in the 50s. Most of the rain will move out late Saturday night, and Sunday looks to feature more clouds than sunshine with temperatures in the 50s. The sky will clear Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s…rain returns with our next storm system on Thursday, followed by a clearing sky Friday.

Have a great day!

Ryan