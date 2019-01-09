Sunny & Cooler Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Thanks to last night’s cold front, temperatures trend a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler today. On the bright side, sunshine fills the sky through the rest of the afternoon. Winds remain breezy out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be cold, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s/low 40s by 10PM. With winds staying up overnight, wind chills could be in the mid 20s early Thursday morning. Actual temperatures warm back into the mid 50s during the afternoon.

Thursday night could be our coldest thanks to a clear sky and subsiding winds. Friday morning temperatures start in the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday afternoon’s highs reach the upper 50s. Clouds likely increase a bit during the day, and there’s a small chance that some showers sneak into west Alabama late Friday evening.

Rain looks very likely on Saturday. Temperatures won’t be any warmer either, remaining in the 50s during the day. Most of the rain moves out by Sunday afternoon, though it will likely remain cloudy with breezy winds due to the departing weather system.

We’re back to dry weather early next week, with mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures remain cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.