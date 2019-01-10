A Couple More Dry Days

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/FRIDAY: These two days will continue to feature sunshine in full supply, but it will remain chilly. The high today will be in the lower 50s for most locations, with mid 50s Friday. Friday morning will feature a freeze with 20s expected across the area. Clouds will move in Friday night ahead of our next rainmaker.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will be a cloudy, cool day with periods of rain as a wave of low pressure moves across the state. The air will be stable, so no worries with severe storms, and most will hear no thunder. The last few model runs are a tad slower with the system with the best rain chances coming during the second half of Saturday and into Saturday night. Rain amounts will be around 1/2 inch. Sunday will be cloudy and cool, and there will be some risk of a little lingering light rain or drizzle during the morning hours. The high Sunday will be range from the mid to upper 50s for most communities across South/Central Alabama.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry with seasonal temperatures Monday through Thursday; highs will be mostly in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and lows in the 30s. Rain will return late in the week, most likely Friday with another surface low tracking across the state

Have a great day!

Ryan