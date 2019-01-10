Chip Lindsey Named New Head Coach of Troy Trojans

by Alabama News Network Staff

Chip Lindsey is set to become the next head coach for the Troy Trojans. This comes days after Neal Brown left the program to take the head coaching job at West Virginia.

Lindsey was the Auburn Offensive Coordinator who had in recent weeks accepted the Offensive Coordinator job at Kansas. After a short stint with Les Miles and the Jayhawks, Lindsey returns to Alabama.

Lindsey was the offensive play caller for the Auburn Tigers this season. The Tigers ranked 94th in yards per game and 71st in scoring offense at 28.3 per game.