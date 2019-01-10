Elmore County Deputies Fatally Shoot Man While Attempting to Serve Warrant

by Alabama News Network Staff

One man was killed Thursday night in a shooting involving Elmore County Sheriff’s Deputies .

Sheriff Bill Franklin says deputies were serving a search warrant at a home near Eclectic on a man they say sold drugs to an undercover officer Thursday afternoon.

Franklin says when two deputies went to the suspect’s home, he ran from officers into a room on the other side of the house.

When deputies went inside and followed him, he says the suspect pulled out a handgun, and that’s when officers fired, hitting him in the hand and neck, killing him.

The State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the case.

