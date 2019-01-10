Mainly Sunny Through Friday; Rain Likely Saturday

by Ben Lang

It was a cold start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. It may be another cloudless day in central and south Alabama with highs topping out in the mid 50s. Winds subside tonight, and that helps temperatures drop quickly this evening. Expect overnight lows below freezing for most of the area, with some upper 20s early Friday morning. Temperatures stay on the cool side during the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds increase on Friday night, and low temperatures stay a touch warmer, near 40°.

Rain still looks likely on Saturday. The most widespread rain arrives during the late afternoon/evening, though it doesn’t look this rain event is particularly heavy. Rain totals between one-tenth and half an inch are possible. The measurable rain quickly moves to the east on Sunday, but we may have a few light showers/drizzle on the backside of the departing area of low pressure.

The cool weather continues early next week. Right now, Monday through Thursday look dry with a mix of sun and clouds each day. Tuesday could be a bit more sunny than Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Lows on Monday and Tuesday night fall into the 30s. Wednesday and Thursday night lows fall into the 40s.