Man Found Guilty of 2015 Double Murder Gets 3 Life Sentences

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man found guilty of killing a Montgomery County couple in a 2015 Thanksgiving Eve shooting will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Steven Varnado was sentenced today to three life sentences. He will not have the possibility of parole. A Montgomery County jury found Varnado guilty of capital murder in the death of Anthony Packer and Sherika Huffman Packer, and two counts of capital shooting into a dwelling. Varnado was also convicted of the attempted murder of Legarian Huffman. He received an additional life sentence for that crime.

On Nov. 26, 2015, Varnado and two others went next door to the Packers’ house, as Varnado believed them to be responsible for breaking into his home in the 2000 block of Endicott Drive on different occasions.

Legarian Huffman answered the door and Varnado punched him in the face. According to witnesses, Varnado and his co-defendants fought their way into the Packers’ home, and Varnado went back to his house to get a gun.

Varnado returned to the Packers’ house and began shooting, hitting both Anthony Packer and Sherika Huffman Packer in the chest, and Legarian Huffman in the hand. The Packers, who left behind a now 4-year-old daughter, both died at the scene.

“While I am glad that we were able to get justice for the victims’ families, it does not change the fact that a precious 4-year-old girl is growing up without her parents,” District Attorney Daryl Bailey said in reference to the Packers’ daughter. “Our citizens are tired of these brutal, senseless acts of violence. I can’t stress enough that violent actions will lead to extreme consequences. And by extreme, I mean facing the stark reality, like Steven Varnado, of taking the rest of your breaths on this earth behind prison walls.”

District Attorney Daryl Bailey once again praised Deputy District Attorneys Ben McGough, Damon Lewis and Scott Green for their hard work in this case, as well as DA Investigators Denny Merritt and T.D. James. He also thanked the Montgomery Police Department, specifically lead Det. Guy Naquin for their assistance.