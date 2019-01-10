Monday Traffic Advisory

Details: This year’s event, which will occur one week earlier than most recent Inaugurations, will include the 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol, followed at noon by a parade down Dexter Avenue.
Street closures: Beginning at 6:30 a.m. Monday, streets will be closed to form the parade perimeter (illustrated in attached map).
Dexter Avenue: All of Dexter will be impassable from 6:30 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade at 1:30 p.m.
S. Union Street at Adams Avenue: Downtown traffic should avoid S. Union Street at Adams Avenue except for those attending the Inaugural ceremony and who possess vehicle placards.
Downtown employees/residents: Those who work or reside inside the parade perimeter will be allowed to pass through the barricades.