Orrville Burglary Suspect Gets $2 Million Dollar Bond

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Dallas County man is behind bars in connection with a rash of house and car break-ins in the town of Orrville.

Capt. Mike Granthum says Lester Muse, Jr. has been arrested and charged in the case.

He says Muse was in court Thursday for a first appearance and began making threats.

He says after another charge was tacked on — his bond was set at two million dollars.

“And the 8 burglaries, we’re in the process of linking him to several of those 8 burglaries,” said Granthum.

“We were able to recover some weapons that were stolen that Mister Muse actually sold and that he actually had in his possession at one time, and people are tired of it.”

District Attorney Michael Jackson says a preliminary hearing for the case has been set for next month.