State Lawmaker Expected to Enter Guilty Plea in Health Care Fraud Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

Court documents show that a former Alabama lawmaker is scheduled to plead guilty in a health care fraud case after striking an agreement with federal prosecutors.

An attorney for former state Rep. Ed Henry filed a Wednesday notice with the court indicating Henry plans to change his plea to guilty after an agreement negotiated with prosecutors.

Henry, a Republican from Hartselle, was indicted in June on federal charges.

Prosecutors last year said that Henry paid kickbacks to a physician’s office that referred patients to Henry’s company for chronic care management.

During his time in the Alabama Legislature, Henry led a push to impeach then-Gov. Robert Bentley.

