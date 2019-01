by Alabama News Network Staff

The Trustmark Bank on Cobbs Ford Road in Prattville was robbed earlier this morning.

They say the suspect is a white man who was wearing a dark hat, white t-shirt, camo jacket and jeans. He was last seen driving a white SUV, heading towards Interstate 65.

Police believe he’s connected to a string of bank robberies in North Carolina and Tennessee.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crimestoppers at 215-stop.