Weekend Rain Ahead

by Shane Butler

Cold and dry air remains in place but both will be giving way to a disturbance bringing rain over the weekend. In the mean time, clear skies and lighter winds will allow temps to plunge into the upper 20s to lower 30s tonight. Another mostly sunny day is ahead for your Friday. It won’t be near as windy and temps will try to reach the upper 50s during the afternoon hours. An area of low pressure coming at us from the west will start to have an impact on our weather Saturday. Moisture will stream into the area eventually leading to rain Saturday afternoon and continuing into early Sunday. Rainfall amounts are still looking to range between .50 up to 1 inch. This system departs eastward but wrap around moisture will keep clouds over us Sunday. Fortunately, overnight lows will only fall into the lower to mid 40s, so no wintry precipitation threat this time around. High pressure comes back into the area early next week. This will provide sunny and dry days along with clear and cold nights. Looks like a little warming trend late week. We could see highs in the 60s Wednesday through Friday. Along with the warming comes the chance for a few showers Thursday and more likely Friday into the upcoming weekend.