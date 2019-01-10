World Affairs Council Series at Troy State University Montgomery

From TSUM:

“The Great Decisions seminar program is a project of the Foreign Policy Association and seeks to spark conversation about issues and events impacting the world. When the first Great Decisions group was launched in Portland, Oregon in 1954, the program gained national attention and began to grow in popularity. Today, tens of thousands participate in the discussions nationwide on an annual basis.

The Alabama World Affairs Council is offering the program weekly from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in room 106 of Bartlett Hall on the Montgomery Campus. The program fee for ALWAC members is $35 or $50 for a couple, while the fee for non-members is $45.

Topics include: “The Rise of Populism in Europe,” “The Middle East: Regional Disorder,” “Decoding U.S.-China Trade,” “Refugees and Global Migration,” and “Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics,” among others.

For additional information or to register for the program, visit www.alwac.org.”