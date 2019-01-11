Greenville PD Releases Photos of Bank Robbery Suspect

by Rashad Snell

1/3 Suspect Vehicle

2/3 Bank Robbery Suspect

3/3 Bank Robbery Suspect





The Greenville Police Department has released photos of an unknown subject wanted in connection to a bank robbery investigation.

Investigators say on January 10, a man entered the BancorpSouth Bank in the 1000 Block of Fort Dale Road in Greenville and demanded money from the teller via a note. Investigators say a weapon was not visible.

He was last seen leaving the area in a vehicle, described as being similar to a Honda Civic sedan.

The suspect is wanted for Robbery 1 st Degree.

Details are limited at this time and more information will be released as the investigation continues.

If you can identify this suspect or have any information regarding this crime, please call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!