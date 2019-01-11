Judge Restores Maori Davenport’s Eligibility

by Alabama News Network Staff

Circuit Court Judge Sonny Reagan granted an emergency motion filed by Mario and Tara Davenport, Maori Davenport’s parents, asking that the court review the facts surrounding their daughter’s case and restrain the AHSAA from stripping the star student athlete of her eligibility.

As a result, Maori Davenport is eligible to play pending a hearing before the Judge. She will take the court when the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans play Ozark’s Carroll High School tonight. This will be the first time the gold medalist has been able to play in an AHSAA sanctioned game since the organization ruled her ineligible in November.

Maori Davenport lawsuit against the AHSAA

Game Information:

Charles Henderson vs. Carroll High School

Friday, January 11, 2019

5:30pm Tipoff

Charles Henderson High School Gym

150 N. George Wallace Drive

Troy, AL 36081