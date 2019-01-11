New Dallas Co. Sheriff Takes Oath of Office

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama newsroom–

There’s a new sheriff coming to town in Dallas County.

Sheriff-elect Mike Granthum was sworn into office during a ceremony Friday morning in the county commission court room.

Dozens of people were on hand to watch Granthum take the oath of office.

He won’t officially take over as sheriff until 12:01 Monday morning.

Granthum is replacing long-time sheriff Harris Huffman who’s retiring after six terms in office.

Granthum says he’s eager to get to work and he’s excited to be the new sheriff.

“It’s like a dream come true. It’s a lot of hard work. Got a lot of help. Just appreciate the people that came out and supported me,” he said.

“I get choked up talking about it, that the citizens of Dallas County put that much faith in me to elect me to be their next sheriff.”

Probate Judge-elect Jimmy Nunn’s swearing in ceremony is at 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon at Wallace Community College Selma in the gym.